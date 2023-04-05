West Ham striker Michail Antonio says he would "lose my head" if a manager celebrated a goal in front of him like Pep Guardiola did for Manchester City on Saturday.

Guardiola has faced criticism for his reaction after Julian Alvarez equalised against Liverpool at Etihad Stadium, as he appeared to goad some of the Reds' substitutes.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio said: "It's disrespectful and I'd be losing my head.

"In that situation, you can't be shaking hands with him. You've just conceded so you're not going to be happy."

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson agreed, saying: "If that's me walking past, my head has fallen off when a manager celebrates in front of me.

"But Guardiola is such an emotional and involved manager. When his team scores, he's buzzing. When they miss a chance, he is going crazy!"

