After Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set yet another goalscoring record on Tuesday, we asked you to tell us about the greatest forward you have ever seen play.

Here are some of your selections:

Kev Switzer, Kuala Lumpur: Matt Le Tissier. The man had so much natural talent, it was effortless for him. The two goals he scored for Southampton against Newcastle in 1993 - at a time when he had been left on the bench - just showed how easy it was for him. I never got tired of watching him, either on the pitch or in training.

AJ Witt, Southampton: Rickie Lambert for the graft, the rise from non-league, the penalties and the goal with his first touch for England. Much more than a hulking centre-forward, he could score from anywhere on the pitch and created space for his team-mates to prosper. Completely unplayable at times, just like Haaland.

