Your Leicester player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Leicester player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... James Maddison - picked by a whopping 62% of you.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
James Maddison - 62%
Harvey Barnes - 22%
Kelechi Iheanacho - 9%
Nampalys Mendy - 7%
And here's what Sam Holloway from LeicesterFanTV, external had to say about your winner...
"While his time looks to be complete at Leicester as he moves onto bigger prospects, he has still been our standout player of the season. In 32 matches, he has 10 goals and nine assists, which is very good record considering he is a central attacking midfield player in an overall poor Foxes side.
