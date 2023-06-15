Key fixtures in Wolves' season

You've already seen Wolves' opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

After travelling to Manchester United on the opening weekend, Wolves have eye-catching games in the first half of the season at home against champions Manchester City on 30 September and take on Midlands rivals Aston Villa at home on 7 October.

On Boxing Day it's set to be a trip to West London to face Brentford.

And when things get really serious late in the campaign they end with games against Manchester City (a), Crystal Palace (h) and Liverpool (a).

