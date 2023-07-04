Hungarian born Liverpool writer Bence Bocsak believes new signing Dominik Szoboszlai will bring "a lot of excitement" to Reds fans.

Liverpool met the 22-year-old's £60m release clause on Sunday to bring him to the Premier League from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

"Based on the transfer fee alone it feels like a very exciting transfer," Bocsak told BBC Radio Merseyside Sport.

"He's someone who's only 22, he's got a lot of potential but he's already done really well - Hungarian national team captain and he earned that on merit up against some really experienced players.

"All of that plus his goals and his highlight reels just add up to a lot of excitement.

"I think he's someone who thrives in pressure situations. One of his best friends in football is Erling Haaland and I think he has a similar mentality to him. He's not really scared, doesn't get nervous.

"He has scored - not only for Leipzig but for Hungary - some very important goals. He's someone who steps up in big moments when you need him. He's someone who's there for the big occasion."

Szoboszlai is Liverpool's second major signing of the summer - after the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton - as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield after a disappointing season.

Bocsak believes his experience playing for Red Bull owned clubs will make him well suited to Klopp's high-pressing style.

"From 14 years of age Szoboszlai was training with the Red Bull system in Salzburg," he added.

"We know Red Bull play that Gegenpressing system that is very similar to Jurgen Klopp so he's been bred into that role and he knows what's expected of him."

