Grant says it’s vital Hearts 'start games better'

Jorge Grant believes Hearts needs to start games better if they're to finish third in the Scottish Premiership for a second successive season.

The Jambos have conceded in the opening 10 minutes to Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Rangers in the past couple of months.

Following their 3-0 defeat at Pittodrie last time out Hearts are only four points ahead of Aberdeen, and face a trip to Rugby Park on Saturday to take on Kilmarnock who are battling for points at the bottom end of the table.

“I was not on the pitch until the last 15 minutes [against Aberdeen] but for me it was just the way we started the game," midfielder Grant said.

"You can't start games like that, it’s important we start games better than we have done.

“This season we haven't been the best from the start so it’s important we fix that quickly.

“It's not that you ever go into a game not mentally prepared right, so I feel like when we step on the pitch we just have to bring that energy in that first 10 minutes. If we bring that, from then you can settle into the game.

"If we don't start with that energy then you can let a team get on top of you, so it's important that we do that next time.

“I feel like away from home we have conceded too many goals and it’s important we can keep a clean sheet on Saturday.”