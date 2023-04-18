Lisandro Martinez has had a successful operation on the fractured metatarsal bone in his foot.

The centre-back sustained the injury in Manchester United's 2-2 Europa League quarter-final draw with Sevilla on Thursday.

After the surgery, Martinez wrote on Instagram:, external "Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery."

The 25-year-old will miss the rest of United's campaign but is expected to make a full recovery for the start of next season.