Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League game against Brentford on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Juan Larios and Tino Livramento are still long-term absentees, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be assessed on Wednesday and could be in the squad.

On the positive results against Chelsea and Manchester United, he said: "I hope it gives more confidence for everybody."

Selles was asked about Casemiro's sending off and said: "I was more surprised everyone talked about the red card and not our performance."

On how he can keep the new manager bounce going, Selles said: "At the end of the day it's about habits, it's about keeping doing what we have done the past month."

On the racist abuse received by players, Selles said: "The club have made a strong statement and I support my club. I am against discrimination."

On how many teams he sees involved in the relegation fight, he said: "The more the better."

Get Southampton news notifications