Chelsea have made contact with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, and ex-Spain manager Luis Enrique, 52, over becoming the club's new manager. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

However, the Blues could appoint their former midfielder and manager Frank Lampard as caretaker boss until the end of the season after he was seen in the stands watching Tuesday's draw with Liverpool. (Sun), external

Brighton's Italian boss Roberto de Zerbi, 43, is not being considered as a potential manager for Chelsea following the sacking of his Seagulls predecessor Graham Potter. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Having been sacked by the Blues, Potter is a candidate to become the next West Ham boss with the club set to consider the future of current manager David Moyes, 59, in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

