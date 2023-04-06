St Mirren cap record a 'great honour' for Greive

Alex Greive says it is a “great honour” to make St Mirren history by becoming the most capped international while playing for the club.

The striker overtook Iain Munro and the late Billy Thomson’s mark of seven last month with two outings for New Zealand, taking his cap total to nine.

“I wasn’t aware of it until it happened, to be honest,” the 23-year-old told SMTV.

“It’s a great honour and something that I didn’t really plan or set as a goal, but it’s really nice to have.

“Coming over here gave me the best chance to play for my country, but I never expected to get all these caps and it’s been a joy to be part of.

“Every player that plays for their country will tell you it’s a different feeling, putting on that shirt and knowing the whole country is watching you, it’s really special.

“International football is much different to the game in Scotland – it’s slower and more tactical – so it has given me a good chance to learn and round off my game.”

Greive is determined to help St Mirren make it a memorable campaign by securing a top-six finish, with Stephen Robinson’s side well placed in fifth after last weekend’s win over fellow contenders Livingston.

“The win against Livi was massive and one we really needed,” Greive added. “It’s probably our biggest win of the season barring Celtic.

“Now we’ve got it in our hands. I just want to make sure we finish in the top six and I’ll do everything to help the team achieve that.”