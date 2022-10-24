Journalist Luke Edwards says Aston Villa players still have a lot to prove and are as much to blame for where they are in the table as Steven Gerrard.

The Telegraph's northern football writer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was more of a damaging result for Steven Gerrard than it was for Brentford, if that makes sense.

"It had become bogged down at Villa. It had become confused, the players were nervous and felt under pressure. It did feel like a release [beating Brentford]. It had got to the point that it had become so toxic that the team just couldn’t play under him any more. That change probably needed to happen.

"As Danny Ings said, the players are as much to blame for where they are in the league as the manager whose job has been lost. There is a lot for them still to prove and there is a lot of pressure on the Aston Villa board now to get the right man in to replace them.

"Aston Villa should not be where they are in the league at the moment with the squad they’ve got."

