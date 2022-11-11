Patrick Vieira has backed Marc Guehi to be made stronger after missing out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

The Crystal Palace centre-back has been in England’s two most recent squads but ultimately failed to make the cut.

Vieira acknowledged Guehi’s disappointment but says the 22-year-old still has time on his hands.

“He’s ambitious and wants the best for himself,” said Vieira. “He’s working really, really hard and when you look at his performances in the last year and a half, he’s been really consistent.

“He just has to keep working like that and there will be a time when he plays in a World Cup.”

Pressed as to whether Southgate had made the right choice, Vieira refused to be drawn: “It’s always tough and difficult and we have to respect the decision.

"Marc will wish England the best, no doubt about that, and he knows what he must do to have a chance to play internationally.”