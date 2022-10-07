'Hopefully the conversations on time-wasting will make a difference'
- Published
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is hopeful that his conversations with officials during the week will help make adjustments to time-wasting during games.
The 48-year-old was disappointed with Aston Villa's perceived delaying tactics during Sunday's 0-0 draw at Elland Road after the visitors had gone down to 10 men. Marsch had previously raised concerns about this after his side's 1-1 draw with Everton in August.
"We tried to have some open dialogue with officials and the league, and I think the discourse was helpful. I think that people are aligned," Marsch said.
"They think it's not great for the game to have the time-wasting, so I think they'll make adjustments.
"Our next home match is against Arsenal and I highly doubt we will see them time-wasting.
"At the very least, I am happy that people are open to the dialogue and discussion in a good way. Hopefully it will make a difference."