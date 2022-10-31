A﻿ntonio Conte will "struggle" with his touchline ban against Marseille on Tuesday, according to his assistant head coach Cristian Stellini.

Conte's ban means he will be unable to communicate with his Tottenham players before, during or immediately after the Champions League tie in France.

"When Antonio is on the touchline he lives the passion every game but probably he struggled more when he stayed in the crowd," said Stellini.

"That may explain very well how Antonio does his job. He is very passionate.

"He cannot communicate with us so he will struggle a lot."

S﻿tellini went on to describe Conte's presence as "indispensable, especially in a tough match like this".