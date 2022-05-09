'Nervously looking over our shoulder' - Your say on Saints

After seven defeats in their last 10 Premier League games, we asked why consistency has been an issue for Southampton and if you are worried about getting sucked into the relegation fight.

Here are some of your comments:

Shane: Seems to me complacency has set in. Well and truly comfortable a couple of months back, safely mid-table. Seems to be a habit with us that our season finishes in March. We could have been pushing for a European spot rather than nervously looking over our shoulder.

Stephen: The only certainty is that Saints are relying on favours from elsewhere, as we'll take nothing from our last two games. A radical rethink is needed. Poor recruitment has left us with a squad better suited to the middle of the Championship, while in Hasenhuttl we have a manager who's tactically inflexible, and very reactive to in-game situations.

Brett: I honestly don’t think we’ll pick up any more points this season. Our survival now depends on the run-ins of Everton, Burnley and Leeds. Looking at the schedule and where we currently sit, I think we’ll finish 17th. Hardly the top 10 finish Ralph was pushing for weeks ago.

Tony: Ralph seems to have lost his way in my opinion. He seems lacking tactically, and his substitutions (or lack of them) seem at times bizarre. He doesn’t seem to know his best eleven. Players seem to be lacking confidence and I can’t seeing us picking up any more points in our last two games. Everton and Burnley are breathing down our necks. Leeds down though.

Stuart: Given the lack of spend in Southampton it is hard to place the blame on manager or players but as a fan it’s frustrating to see. If the club are not going to invest properly into Ralph’s way, then it's best he goes at the end of the season. As for staying up, I can see Leeds getting the results from the remaining games to catch us.

