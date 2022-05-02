Richarlison "typifies" the characteristics Everton will need if they are to haul clear of the relegation zone this season, according to former Premier League midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

The Brazil forward pressurised Cesar Azpilicueta into a game-deciding mistake in Sunday's win at Goodison Park, slotting his fourth goal in his past five matches past Edouard Mendy.

"He scored an absolutely huge goal, but he works ever so hard," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He gets after people and he forced the error. He can be a little bit erratic - like Everton this season - but when you are scrapping and fighting for your lives, you need players like him.

"He is probably the most un-Brazilian Brazilian," agreed Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, who is currently on loan at Birmingham.

"But that was a complete striker's performance. He didn't stop running, he didn't stop hassling and he got his reward."

