Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

"Undoubtedly my best and most difficult achievement as a coach."

So said Julen Lopetegui having steered Wolves to the safe harbour of 40 points. History tells us how magnetic the bottom of the table can be, even for clubs who feel they probably should not have been there in the first place.

Lopetegui recalled taking charge at the start of the World Cup break with the club four points behind the field and in "a very bad situation with morale."

He added: "The players have worked very hard. To have 40 points with three matches left gives big merit to them. I am happy for the players, happy for the fans, and happy for me."

It should mean a stress-free final three weeks of the season, but he well knows there is never time to waste. It is more useful to think of Wolves having three extra weeks to get ready for next season, for the planning must have already begun to ensure they avoid getting into such deep water next time.

Lopetegui and the club's recruitment team must surely have the shape of next season's squad in mind already, and know the profile of the players they need, if not yet all the names.

Much of that planning will depend on which of the current squad leave. The most high-profile figure could be Ruben Neves. Although he is enormously important, finding his direct replacement may not be as pressing, given how surprisingly well Wolves coped without him during his recent two-game suspension.

The squad may need refurbishment in most departments, but it is still the poor goalscoring return that requires most attention.

Diego Costa has performed well of late, and hopefully Sasa Kalajdzic will soon be fit enough to start and demonstrate why Wolves wanted him. But, with Raul Jimenez seemingly out of contention, there remains a vacancy for a striker.

It will most likely be another costly summer, but at least now Wolves can step up the search with confidence.

