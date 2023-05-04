Manchester United have lost three of their five Premier League games against Brighton at the Amex Stadium (W2). It is their highest loss rate at any ground they have played at more than once in the competition (60%).

Manchester United have won just one of their past 13 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top half of the table (D3 L9), beating Fulham (ninth) 2-1 in November.

Brighton's Pascal Gross has scored six Premier League goals against Manchester United, more than he has against any other opponent. Since Brighton's first Premier League campaign in 2017-18, only

Mohamed Salah (10) has scored more against the Red Devils.