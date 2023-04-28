Steve Cooper insists there is "no ill feeling" with Jonjo Shelvey after their recent row on the training ground.

The midfielder was left out of Nottingham Forest's squad for their defeat by Liverpool and win over Brighton, but Cooper said the story has been blown out of proportion.

When asked if Shelvey missed the two games because of his behaviour in training, Cooper said: "And a knock to be honest.

"Jonjo is available [for Brentford on Saturday]. He was carrying a knock last week and there were one or two other things. It is not as big a drama as has been written about.

"In some ways it was a training ground thing, but it is past us and we are looking forward to going to Brentford.

"Everyone is good and we are looking forward. He is really well-liked in the dressing room and we need everybody in the situation we are in, with the injuries we are picking up.

"There is no ill feeling in any way, shape or form, regardless of what may or may not have been said. We need everyone to stick together and get behind everybody - and that's what we're doing."