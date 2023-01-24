Saints need four at the back to work

Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

I think we made our point. The home support boycott garnered a fair amount of coverage ahead of, during, and after the visit of Rangers at the weekend. I'm sure the cash in the bank is welcome, but the loss of goodwill amongst the support will be harder to recover.

It's in the past now - we need to move on and focus on the rest of the season. Unfortunately the rest of the season begins with another match against Rangers, this time in the league at Ibrox on Saturday.

That may be a lost cause, but its another opportunity to bed in the four at the back system that looked like it had some promise at the weekend, and worked well in the second half against Livingston.

We certainly need it to work - the following match is a huge clash away at Motherwell which could very well determine where in the league we'll be fighting our battle for the rest of the season.