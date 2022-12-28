Livingston 1-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Keir Murray, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston will surely take comfort from taking a point despite playing with one man fewer than St Mirren for half an hour. Further, after suffering defeats by Celtic and Hibs since the Premiership resumed, they avoided a third loss.

They can thank goalkeeper Konovalov for making two impressive saves from Fraser and, especially, from Brophy's header. The latter held his head in disbelief that the Russian had got such a strong hand to paw away his effort.

With such an astute manager as Martindale, Livingston can approach the second half of the season with confidence. Goal difference alone separates them from the top six as it stands, but with such a willing bunch of players one would expect them to finish in the top half of the table.