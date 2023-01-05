Southampton are reportedly in talks with Villarreal over signing Senegal midfielder Nicolas Jackson on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

And Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says this type of deal suits Saints with their current position at the foot of the Premier League table.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Loan with an option to buy is the golden ticket in January. Clubs at the top and bottom will be trying to do these deals.

"They probably wouldn’t sign him if they went down because they wouldn’t have the money. That's the brutal reality that clubs like Southampton are operating in.

"He’s done OK at Villarreal. He's an attacking midfielder, which is an area Southampton need to strengthen.

"It’s an interesting one. But there are no guarantees with it, and Southampton aren’t so confident in their league position, or in his ability to help them, that they want to do a permanent deal.

"They need to do something because they are in dire straits."

