Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Sam Allardyce is one of the names being mentioned as a potential candidate to take over as manager if the club can't get their preferred choice in until the end of the season.

Allardyce not only kept Everton up in 2017-18 but helped them finish eighth, and they have not finished higher since.

He wasn't particularly popular with the Everton supporters, though, and my understanding is there has been no contact between the former England boss and Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.