We asked for your reaction to Rangers' 3-2 victory at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Here are some of your views:

Frazer: Enjoying the football from Rangers under Beale. Can shout all day about losing early goals, but the football is just so much better to watch and while the fight is there to come back and win, I don’t think we’ve got much to worry about as fans. Kent is a different player under Beale. He looks like he’s enjoying it too.

Ronnie: Watching Rangers is a bit like Groundhog Day. Cannot defend cross balls, give teams a goal of a start, then after 20 minutes dominate without being overly impressive. However, Beale has given them a winners’ mentality & right now that’s more important. Morelos showed us why he is still our talisman, he just needs to get 100% fit. A good three points.