Ten Hag on Eriksen injury, not signing a replacement and Fred role

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • Asked about Christian Eriksen's injury, Ten Hag said: "He's disappointed, we are disappointed. Would sooner it hadn't happened, but it did - and you have to deal with it."

  • On bringing in a replacement: "On deadline day, it's difficult. You can't make policy on such bad injuries, but we have players in the midfield department - good players - who can fill the gap."

  • On Fred partnering Casemiro in midfield: "They play together in the Brazil squad - that is not the worst squad in the world. That tells you something about the quality Fred has."

  • Having insisted on Friday Facundo Pellistri would not be leaving Old Trafford, Ten Hag appears to have changed his mind, with Anthony Elanga maybe also getting a loan move. The United boss said: "It depends on certain circumstances."

