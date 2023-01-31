Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Asked about Christian Eriksen's injury, Ten Hag said: "He's disappointed, we are disappointed. Would sooner it hadn't happened, but it did - and you have to deal with it."

On bringing in a replacement: "On deadline day, it's difficult. You can't make policy on such bad injuries, but we have players in the midfield department - good players - who can fill the gap."

On Fred partnering Casemiro in midfield: "They play together in the Brazil squad - that is not the worst squad in the world. That tells you something about the quality Fred has."

Having insisted on Friday Facundo Pellistri would not be leaving Old Trafford, Ten Hag appears to have changed his mind, with Anthony Elanga maybe also getting a loan move. The United boss said: "It depends on certain circumstances."

