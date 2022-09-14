'We'll have a lot of the ball' - Jenz
BBC Scotland's Scott Mullen in Warsaw
Celtic centre-half Moritz Jenz is expecting his side to see plenty of the ball against Shakhtar Donetsk tonight, and believes they have what it takes to claim victory in Warsaw.
Speaking ahead of the Champions League matchday 2 game against the side which stunned RB Leipzig 4-1 last week, he said: "We expect Shakhtar to be very structured, to have a defensive midfield block, I think they’ll let us have the ball and hit us on the counter attack.
“In Scotland we have the ball a lot, so we’ll be prepared for the match.
“I think going into every match we need to get a result. It’s important for us to go out tomorrow and perform well, start strong."