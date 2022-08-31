Livi's Mullin joins Ayr on loan

Manager David Martindale admits Josh Mullin's second Livingston stint "hasn’t worked out how we both hoped", with the midfielder now joining Ayr United on loan for the season.

After helping the club rise from League 1 to the Premiership in his initial spell, Mullin has struggled for game-time since rejoining from Ross County two years ago.

He spent last season on loan at Hamilton and now returns to the Championship with current leaders Ayr.

“Josh is out of contract next summer and has a young family, so we both felt it was important he went out and got as much game-time as he could this season to give him the best possible chance for the following seasons," said Martindale.