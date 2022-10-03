'You have to be honest' - Ten Hag's player criticism justified
- Published
Blackpool manager Michael Appleton believes Erik ten Hag was correct to deliver a scathing verdict on his Manchester United players after defeat at Manchester City
The United boss said his side "lacked belief" in the 6-3 hammering at Etihad Stadium and declared it "unacceptable".
Appleton thinks the Dutchman's message was one he needed to give.
"I think it was fair for him to do that today," Appleton said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.
"It's still early in his time and he has to make the players aware of his standards.
"Sometimes it's not good enough and you have to be honest. Everyone needs to know you're just as disappointed as the fans up and down the country."
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, arguing that the result - and performance - underlined the current gulf between the two sides.
"City have become an incredibly well-run football club and United have not," he said.
"After 10 years of mis-management, you get days like this. The problems Ten Hag is facing pre-date his arrival."