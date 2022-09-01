Willy Boly says Nottingham Forest's "spirt" was a key reason in him signing for the club.

The 31-year-old joined Forest from Wolves on a two-year deal and becomes the Forest's 19th summer signing, however the volume of recruitment did not lure the Ivory Coast international to the City Ground.

"In the Premier League there is a lot of teams coming up [and spending], like two years go Fulham did the same," he said in his first club interview. , external

"I wasn't surprised about all the signings as it means nothing. I was more happy with the spirit that I saw in the last game against Tottenham and the spirit of the team was more important to me.

"I was listening to the fans at the Tottenham game and they were unbelievable."