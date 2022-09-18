B﻿BC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Crucial to St Mirren's success in their 2-0 defeat of Celtic was discipline - man marking, the back five holding an appropriate line and restricting as much space as they could in their own half.

And Stephen Robinson's side were able to give Celtic's recast back four cause for concern even before the Mark O'Hara opener, a slip by Stephen Welsh letting Jonah Ayunga into a dangerous area early on.

The hosts took encouragement from those moments and pounced when afforded the chance to put aerial deliveries into the box. And the work didn't stop after Ayunga's goal for 2-0, with the same tracking back and defensive endeavour securing a clean sheet.