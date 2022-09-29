Manchester City are planning talks with midfielder Bernardo Silva to find out if he will try to move again at the end of the season after he expressed a desire to leave for the past two summers. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. (Sport), external

Wolves have agreed to sign midfielder Dario Osorio from Universidad de Chile for a fee of £5.5m with Real Madrid and Manchester City previously being linked with the 18-year-old. (Express), external

