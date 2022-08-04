Marcus Tavernier is itching to "test himself against the best players in the world" as he prepares to make his Premier League bow against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The £10m signing from Middlesbrough has swapped the north east for the south coast and says he is relishing life at his new home.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity," he told BBC Radio Solent. "Once I'd spoken to the manager, he drew me to the club with how he wants to play and what he said to me.

"He can help me expand my game and I want to learn and get better.

"He's given me a platform to play at the highest level and that's what I'm grateful for."

Tavernier scored his first senior goal at the Vitality Stadium in October 2017 and is hopeful he can follow that up with many more now he wears a Cherries shirt.

"I'm hoping to get my first Premier League goal here at this ground," he said. "I like to get on the ball and make things happen.

"I'll play wherever the manager feels I can be most effective for the team."

