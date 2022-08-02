Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Anderlecht are among the most eye-catching potential Europa Conference League play-off opponents West Ham could be paired with when the draw is made on Tuesday.

David Moyes’ side had a thrilling run to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, before they were beaten by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Their seventh-placed Premier League finish means they have qualified for Europe in successive seasons through their league position for the first time.

Uefa's third-tier competition involves a play-off round before September’s group phase.

West Ham are seeded in Tuesday’s draw and could face one of five unseeded opponents.

Belgian side Anderlecht, who play Estonia’s Paide Linnameeskond, are the highest-ranked of their possible opponents.

Wolfsberger of Austria and Portugal’s Gil Vicente are the next highest on Uefa's access list of the teams the Hammers could play.