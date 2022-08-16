Rangers must 'work on' set-piece issues - Tillman

Rangers forward Malik Tillman says his side must address recertifying their set-piece errors after shipping two goals from corners in the first leg of their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven.

"We were a bit unlucky because we conceded two goals off corners," Tillman said. "We have to work on that - but I’m convinced we can reach the Champions League next week.

"We played pretty well. We’ll try to do as best as we can and win the next game."