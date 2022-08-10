Leicester's homegrown midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was singled out as a "perfect package" for fans on the BBC's Leicester City Football Forum podcast.

"We’re almost running out of positives to talk about now because he’s just been at this level for quite a while," said Joe Brewin, co-founder of Leicester City fanzine The Fosse Way.

"It’s easy to forget that this time last year he was coming into the first-team set-up but he wasn’t anywhere near being a guaranteed starter.

"It just shows you how rapidly he’s progressed. Now he’s one of the first names on the team sheet."

Dewsbury-Hall scored Leicester's second in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday.

"He has just got everything and everyone likes watching him play," added Brewin. "He is that perfect package for a fan, everyone just likes watching him.

"He’s one of your own, he works hard and he’s a really good footballer as well. Long may it continue."

