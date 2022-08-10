Chelsea could have a record-breaking £85m transfer bid for Leicester City's French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, hijacked by Paris St-Germain. (talkSPORT), external

Thomas Tuchel's Blues are also preparing another approach for Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, 19, with Inter Milan now expected to accept a fee of around £12m. (Evening Standard), external

Chelsea will also decide this week whether to pursue a deal to bring Barcelona's Gabon and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, back to the Premier League. (FourFourTwo), external

