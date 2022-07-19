Ebiowei a plus for under-strength Palace

Malcolm EbioweiGetty Images

Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Erik ten Hag was in the stands at Selhurst Park for the final game of last season when Palace beat United thanks to a Wilfried Zaha goal.

Zaha is one of nine senior Palace players absent from this trip, which manager Patrick Vieira admitted was "not ideal".

This 3-1 loss to United was Palace's second successive tour defeat after a loss against Liverpool in Singapore, and a nasty looking hand injury to goalkeeper Jack Butland - which required heavy strapping - made matters worse.

However, there was an encouraging display from 18-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei, a summer arrival from Derby who United were interested in signing.

Ebiowei forced a low save from De Gea after an excellent turn inside Fred and Tyrell Malacia.

Read more of Simon's views on Tuesday's friendly here