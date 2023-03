There's no Lawrence Shankland in the Hearts squad as Robbie Neilson names a much-changed side for part one of the double-header with Celtic.

Robert Snodgrass and Alex Cochrane also miss out, while Stephen Kingsley, Barrie McKay and Michael Smith drop to the bench.

Nathaniel Atkinson, Toby Sibbick and Andy Halliday come in, while Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and Cammy Devlin are also handed starts and Alan Forrest is added to the attack.