St Mirren 'actively looking' to add forwards

St Mirren are "actively looking" to strengthen their attacking options, says manager Stephen Robinson.

Following their first pre-season friendly with Glentoran, Robinson said his side "need more up the top end of the pitch" after they played out a goalless draw in Belfast.

The Buddies have lost striker Curtis Main, who left this following the expiry of his contract, while Tony Watt has returned to parent club Dundee United and Eamonn Brophy has been strongly linked with making a permanent move to Ross County.

But reports suggest Robinson is keen to bring free agent Steven Fletcher to the Paisley club, whose only summer signing so far has been loanee goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

"We have offers in for players," the St Mirren boss said. "We're waiting to see responses from them. We know what we're missing, we know what we need to add."

On the pre-season encounter with Glentoran, Robinson added: "It's a flavour of what we'll get in the [League Cup group games]. We'll dominate a lot of the ball, but we have to be clever with it and take our chances."