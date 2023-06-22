Former Brighton midfielder and manager Brian Horton has been discussing Luton Town's promotion on BBC Radio Sussex: "Gary Sweet has done a fantastic job at the helm of Luton Town. I've read that they've had to knock the old Bobbers Stand down, they're talking about a new ground, and the training ground needs work on.

"So there's lots of things that go into the mix when you get promotion because you need to better everything in the football club."

On Kenilworth Road being a big asset: "It is a tight ground, which will probably cause problems for teams going there that aren't used to that kind of environment.

"I just hope that they've changed the dressing rooms from my time there because they weren't the best!"

On what Luton Town have achieved: "Great respect for what they've done. They've come back from non-league, so credit to everybody. The new manager Rob Edwards and the people running the club have done an unbelievable job.

"But Luton's next step is getting a new stadium. They can't keep building with limited numbers of people. They need a bigger and better ground, which they're working to. It's not like they're not trying to get that.

"That's the next step to try and make them a bigger club."

