Legzdins signs two-year deal to stay at Dens

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is Premiership bound with Dundee afer signing a new two-year deal.

The 36-year-old has made 74 appearances since arriving at Dens Park in November 2020 and was a key figure in this term's Championship title success.

"I really am delighted to extend my contract with this fantastic club for another two years," said Legzdins.

"Dundee is a massive team in Scottish football steeped in history and tradition which you feel every time you represent the Dark Blues.

“Last season was a fantastic achievement by everyone at the club. We made memories that will last a lifetime.

“It is now time for us all to work even harder to establish ourselves as a team in the Scottish Premiership for years to come."