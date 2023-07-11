Mylchreest, 16, scores in Saints' 3-0 win over Fifers

Sixteen-year-old striker Jackson Mylchreest was among the scorers as St Johnstone beat East Fife 3-0 in a pre-season friendly in Methil.

The Scottish League 2 side were level until the 63rd minute against the Premiership visitors, with goalkeeper Allan Fleming having saved striker Stevie May's five minutes from the break.

However, following a raft of half-time changes, midfielder Ali Crawford volleyed the opener.

Mylchreest headed the second just two minutes later and full-back Callum Booth's long-range drive completed the scoring with five minutes remaining.