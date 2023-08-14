Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta - but how important is he to the Hammers and what would they be losing if the Brazil international departs?

Manager David Moyes certainly does not want to lose him, telling reporters after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth: "There's a price on everyone's head somewhere. We don't want Lucas to go, it's as simple as that. But sometimes it's difficult to say to these boys you can't join Manchester City, or Real Madrid, the biggest clubs in the world. We've had a bit of news on Lucas but we've had nothing that's made us wobble."

The 25-year-old scored four goals and provided three assists in his 28 Premier League appearances last season, his first year in England. His influence grew as the campaign progressed, helping the Hammers win the Europa Conference League and avoid relegation from the top flight.

Following the summer departure of former captain Declan Rice to Arsenal, Paqueta started at Bournemouth in a midfield pairing with Tomas Soucek.

He completed more passes (39) than any other Hammers player, while only full-back Vladimir Coufal had more touches of the ball (67) than the former Lyon player (63).

He had three attempts on goal and came close to scoring a late winner, hitting the post with a left-footed shot from just inside the area.

Defensively, Paqueta made eight tackles in the game, the joint-highest in the Premier League alongside Sheffield United's Max Lowe.

The arrival of James Ward-Prowse on Monday has given David Moyes another Premier League-quality midfield option, but Paqueta has become a key part of the Hammers' XI and it would be a blow to lose him before the 1 September transfer deadline.

Get West Ham news and analysis direct to your device