Martindale pleased with second-half improvement as Livi advance
Livingston manager David Martindale was relieved his side upped their game in the second half to secure Viaplay Cup progress against Clyde after a "frustrating" opening 45 minutes.
Bruce Anderson struck the winner 15 minutes from time as Livi topped Group C to reach the last 16.
"The first half was frustrating but I thought Clyde’s shape was very good," said Martindale.
"At times they created a bit of a threat on the counter, but we probably have to move the ball a wee bit quicker so it's difficult.
"I got a wee bit more information into the players at half-time which I felt would help us going into the second half.
"Too many of my players were dropping behind the game in the first half. They’ve done that a lot better in the second half.
"Brucey comes up with the goal. I was probably the only one in the stadium shouting don't shoot, pass, pass, but he took a shot on, 30 yards on his right foot for a terrible angle and it goes in. So that's football."