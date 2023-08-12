Analysis: Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

A work in progress is how Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola described his first taste of English football.

There were promising signs as the Cherries came from behind to rescue a draw against David Moyes' side.

Just as well that Antoine Semenyo's shot was so poor, it landed to Dominic Solanke to round the keeper and slot in.

Iraola said his side started both halves poorly and improved as they went on. Maybe if the game had gone on longer, they would have won.

They will certainly improve. Max Aarons, for one, has only spent one day with the club so still has to learn what Iraola wants.

The Spaniard could learn a lot about his team in the next six weeks - with their next six league games all against teams who are the 'big six' or pushed for Europe last season.