Ross County v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Malky Mackay and Callum DavidsonSNS

  • Ross County have only lost one of their past 11 Scottish Premiership meetings with St Johnstone (W3 D7).

  • St Johnstone are winless in their past six league visits to Ross County, although five of those have been drawn.

  • After beating St Mirren 3-2 in November, Ross County are looking to win back-to-back home league games for the first time since February/March of last season, when one of their two such wins came over St Johnstone.

  • St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark has scored seven goals in eight Premiership appearances against Ross County - at least five more than he has versus any other opponent in the competition.