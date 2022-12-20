Your World Cup scouting report

Your views banner

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Thomas Frank to snap up for Brentford.

Here are some of your ideas:

Mike: Brentford won't sign players based on a good World Cup performance - our scouting takes far more into account than that and I'm sure we already have targets in mind. Having said that… that Leo Messi looked alright.

Ian: The player that I thought had a good World Cup was Morocco's number four, Amrabat. A combative midfielder, he currently plays for Fiorentina. As an old Brentford supporter, I remember a combative Terry Hurlock in the 1980's. Arambat is the same type of player. Brentford previously purchased Christian Norgaard from Fiorentina so the contacts are there!

Alan: Ounahi. Brilliant for Morocco would be a very good and cheap addition.

Victor: The natural long-term replacement for Ivan Toney could be Racing Genk's Paul Onuacho, who is a perfect fit for Mbuemo to run off and at £2m has an awesome presence in the air. He is the Belgian league's top scorer and would probably have a similar profile to Ivan in the data metrics calculation that makes Brentford's Moneyball system work so well.