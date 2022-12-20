Your World Cup scouting report

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Thomas Frank to snap up for Brentford.

Here are some of your ideas:

Mike: Brentford won't sign players based on a good World Cup performance - our scouting takes far more into account than that and I'm sure we already have targets in mind. Having said that… that Leo Messi looked alright.

Ian: The player that I thought had a good World Cup was Morocco's number four, Amrabat. A combative midfielder, he currently plays for Fiorentina. As an old Brentford supporter, I remember a combative Terry Hurlock in the 1980's. Arambat is the same type of player. Brentford previously purchased Christian Norgaard from Fiorentina so the contacts are there!

Alan: Ounahi. Brilliant for Morocco would be a very good and cheap addition.

Victor: The natural long-term replacement for Ivan Toney could be Racing Genk's Paul Onuacho, who is a perfect fit for Mbuemo to run off and at £2m has an awesome presence in the air. He is the Belgian league's top scorer and would probably have a similar profile to Ivan in the data metrics calculation that makes Brentford's Moneyball system work so well.