On this day in Saints history...

We're jumping back to 2014 for this one.

Brian Graham's spot-kick was enough for Tommy Wright's team to pick up the three points against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, taking their unbeaten run to seven games in the Scottish Premiership.

The goal was Graham's fifth of the campaign and his winning second penalty in as many games.

He finished the season as the Saints joint top goalscorer in the league with Michael O'Halloran on nine goals, with the pair contributing heavily to the Perthshire side's fourth place finish that season.