Maeda a spectator as Japan suffer shock defeat
- Published
Daizen Maeda was left kicking his heels on the bench as Japan's hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds suffered a severe blow with a shock 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica.
Celtic forward Maeda had started the stunning opening win over Germany, but was not called upon against the side thumped 7-0 by Spain despite Japan struggling to prise open the Central Americans.
Keysher Fuller struck the only goal nine minutes from time to blow Group E wide open, with Japan facing Spain on Thursday.