Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Scotland

At today's press conference, Rangers manager Michael Beale went into more detail about the injury issues which are currently affecting the club and what he thinks might be the cause.

"There has been a lot of change in staff," Beale said. "[There's] been a lot change in the management team, from the previous manager to Gio [van Bronckhorst] that's moved and me coming in.

"There's been change in the medical department, there's been change in players coming in.

"All of that probably tells you that we need to get to know each others bodies; there needs to be a consistency of training.

"In and around that there are instances of bad luck that just happen in terms of contact injuries.

"But the more consistent everything is around the players in terms of training and staff, that will even itself out. That's certainly what I'm hoping going into the New Year.

"Next international break I'm hoping we will have every player fit and available and then we can really judge where this squad is at.

"Until then our mentality has to be top. We have got to fight for every game, for every three points and we have to take the weight of the shirt with a big smile on our face and the privilege that it is."